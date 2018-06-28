Jonas Makwakwa interfered in SARS’s VIP taxpayer unit, with Tom Moyane’s blessing

Mthebule was appointed to act in former executive Ivan Pillay’s position after his suspension in 2014, a division which also ran the "restricted taxpayer unit", or VIP unit, at SARS. The unit oversaw the taxes of prominent taxpayers, such as politicians, judges, the head of the army, and other prominent persons.

She told the commission that Makwakwa would call and SMS her, instructing her to do certain things for certain high-profile and prominent tax payers. The identity of tax payers are not permitted to be made known in the inquiry.

She stated that he did not just ask her to act on certain taxpayer matters but told her specifically what to do, for example, writing off tax or penalties.

"He did it with a certain level of force," she said. When asked whether this was common at SARS, she responded: "It’s not a normal query, sir ... definitely, he told me what to do, to write off things, especially for one particular taxpayer."

She also told the inquiry that her staff in the VIP division also complained to her that Makwakwa had sought to interfere in VIP taxpayer matters they were handling. She had refused to assist in this and instructed her staff to do the same, as she did not understand why Makwakwa was interfering in matters in her department.