Former SARS commissioner doesn’t want associate of the president at the Nugent inquiry

Suspended South African Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner Tom Moyane’s attorney has raised concern about the presence of Prof Michael Katz on the commission of inquiry into SARS, saying he is conflicted, due to his links to Moyane’s "adversary", President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In a letter from attorney Eric Mabuza to retired Judge Robert Nugent, he raised objection to Katz’s inclusion in the commission "given his conflicted status as the personal and business legal representative" of the president.

Mabuza had not raised these concerns when the commission was appointed but in a response to Nugent informing Moyane about the public hearings last week. Nugent had appointed his own team for the inquiry — he was the only member appointed directly by Ramaphosa.

Nugent had written to Moyane as a courtesy to inform him of the commencement of the inquiry into SARS under Moyane’s watch. E-mail communication between Mabuza and Nugent, seen by the Business Day, indicates that Moyane had, in fact, been invited to participate in the hearings.

Mabuza had also taken issue with Ramaphosa’s appointment of Kate ‘O Regan as the chair of Moyane’s disciplinary process, which is separate to the commission of inquiry by Nugent into governance and administration at SARS.

In his letter, Mabuza says he wants the commission to steer clear of any matter around SARS that is linked to Moyane’s disciplinary process so as to avoid "double jeopardy and manifest unfairness against his client".

Mabuza, as well as Moyane, will be appearing before the Nugent inquiry on Friday.

Nugent stressed, in response to reports that Moyane had not been formally invited to the hearings, that any member of the public was welcome to make a submission. He said the evidence provided thus far would be weighed only once the commission has received evidence from all parties.

MarrianN@Businesslive.co.za