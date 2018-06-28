Eskom repels investment into SA, charges Nhlanhla Nene

Eskom poses a serious challenge to attracting investment in SA, according to Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene.

Speaking to the media ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) roundtable in Rosebank on Tuesday, Nene said: "Eskom is indeed a threat to our investment strategy going forward but we have begun to address the challenges and change the leadership."

"We may need to look at the business model itself — is the Eskom we have, the Eskom we need."

He added that the government was focused on a broader state-owned entity (SOE) reform process.

"We’re working on all our SOEs through the SOE council chaired by the president to deal with issues of financial stability, the business models and to see if they are returned to their meaningful role.

"At times, we underestimate the damage state capture has had. Our SOEs are an example; their bases wouldn’t have been eroded to the manner that they are without state capture."

The purpose of the roundtable on Thursday with President Cyril Ramaphosa, key ministers and business leaders from across the world is to look at the role of business in shaping an inclusive and sustainable agenda for South Africans.

Nene added that the main focus of the roundtable would be to address growth after SA’s economy contracted by 2.2% in the first quarter.

"The economy hasn’t grown adequately enough to address our challenges. Even when our economy was growing, it wasn’t inclusive enough to address our employment challenges," he said.

Despite the challenges, Nene said SA had seen the green shoots of investment over the past few days with the relisting of Old Mutual and investment from Mercedes Benz in the Eastern Cape.

"That reduces the $100bn to $90bn already. It’s a sign that these things are beginning to take hold and people are heeding the call," he said.

Elsie Kanza, head of Africa at WEF, said that the forum would not be used as a platform for investment but rather to look at the blueprint for raising $100bn over the next five years.

Kanza outlined the need for innovation, making use of the fourth industrial revolution and address the legacy of apartheid, particularly the triple challenges of inequality, poverty and unemployment, through re-skilling and looking at education structures.

"Institutions have been a sense of pride since the end of apartheid but this has started to fall away," said Kanza, adding that addressing corruption needed to be at the forefront to reverse this.