COPE complains EFF ‘stage managed’ land hearings in Limpopo

COPE president Mosiuoa Lekota has criticised the land expropriation public hearings in Limpopo, saying the process was being "stage managed" by the EFF.

He was speaking to Business Day on the sidelines of the hearings on potential amendments to section 25 of the Constitution, in Mokopane on Thursday.

Parliament’s joint constitutional review committee is in the province engaging with members of the public on whether a review of section 25 of the Constitution is needed, to enable the expropriation of land in the public interest without compensation.

Lekota said that as parliamentarians, they could not allow EFF leader Julius Malema to pick who could address the committee during the hearings.

Lekota and Malema got into an altercation on Wednesday after the COPE leader confronted Malema about his "interference".