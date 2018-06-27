Tempers flare at hearings about land expropriation in Limpopo

In February, MPs voted in favour of the amendment to enable expropriation of land without compensation. At Wednesday’s hearing organisers had to create overflow areas outside the venue as the hall was packed to capacity.

Those in attendance were asked to submit their views and then leave to make way for people stuck outside. The committee’s chairperson, Vincent Smith, pleaded with the public to be tolerant of others’ views, saying this was in the interest of democracy, but added that he understood the subject was highly emotive.

Strict time-limits were imposed. "You have only five minutes to tell us if the Constitution must be changed. If it must be changed, you must tell us how and why," he said.

EFF leader and MP Julius Malema was greeted with a rapturous applause by the crowd. He backed Smith, saying the gathering was for all members of the community and not for political parties.

Young people who spoke at the hearing said if the Constitution were changed, they would be able to access more job opportunities. Some people from the Sekhukhune district municipality raised concern about land dispossession as a result of mining.

While some raised an objection with the proposal, saying it threatened property rights and that it would harm the economy.