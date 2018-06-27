PIC allegations: black-owned firm Lebashe warns Holomisa it will sue

In his letter, Holomisa wrote that Harith and Lebashe appeared to be the same company "dressed up differently, which seemingly serves as a twin portal to access PIC funds".

He queried whether Lebashe and Harith were not "front companies" for a "select group of super rich" to "siphon" money from the R2-trillion that the PIC manages on behalf of government employees.

Wheatley was stinging in his response. "For someone to write a letter like that without giving us the option to respond to the allegations, we find unethical and the whole thing just smacks of a hidden agenda … if you really cared that we would be shredding documents, why alert us on Twitter, for example?"

Harith and Lebashe, he said, were separate entities with no common shareholders although they do have common directors in Tshepo Mahloele, Harith’s CEO, and Jabu Moleketi, a former deputy finance minister under president Thabo Mbeki.

Asked why he had e-mailed the Presidency’s office, Holomisa said "the president is the only one who can amend the terms of reference for the state capture inquiry", which he wants to include investments made by the PIC under Matjila’s tenure, which spanned former president Jacob Zuma’s tenure.

"There’s no hidden agenda here," said Holomisa. "These people must understand that I’m not new in the administration and I’ve been a civil servant and I know what it means if pensions are to be depleted."

Earlier in June, Holomisa filed court papers demanding that Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene suspend Matjila ahead of a disciplinary process, which the PIC is opposing.

Corporate affairs head Deon Botha said that submitting a letter with new allegations against the PIC "will not deter the PIC from defending itself before court in order to show that the UDM’s allegations are malicious, patently false and imminently contestable".

Lebashe has made a series of investments since striking the Capitec jackpot as a fully funded empowerment partner. It now owns 7.3% of Capitec’s shares and has since invested in companies such as challenger stock exchange 4AX, online credit marketplace RainFin and independent black-owned investment management business Aluwani Capital Partners.