'Money for fraud' probably why SARS business unit was broken up

The centre was run with strong governance principles in place. No one individual could negotiate settlements or refunds with its corporate or high-net-worth clients, who contributed about 30% to SARS’s total revenue collection.

"I think it’s fraud … anyone who wants access to large amounts of easy money would target the LBC and tenders," she said. She described how Moyane and his then deputy negotiated a settlement with an LBC client which was less than half of the value of what was owed to SARS, a practice which the centre’s governance principles did not permit. It was subsequently rejected by the settlement committee.

Manik told the commission of enquiry that despite assertions that the large business centre had not been dismantled but improved, this was not the case.

She described how the concept of the LBC being a one-stop-shop for large corporate clients and high-net-worth individuals was done away with. The centre was effectively broken up, with some of its functions returned to SARS head office and others devolved to regions.

She was replaced as its head and not informed of this. After working for SARS for 23 years, she was left without a function or a title and left to sit idly in an office after the restructuring.