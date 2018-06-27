'Money for fraud' probably why SARS business unit was broken up
Access to large sums of money for fraudulent purposes could be the reason the leadership at the South African Revenue Service (SARS) dismantled its large business centre (LBC), the commission of inquiry chaired by retired Judge Robert Nugent heard on Wednesday.
Former LBC head Sunita Manik said these were her suspicions regarding the motivation for the systematic dismantling of the centre in a restructuring process conducted by consultants Bain during the term of suspended commissioner Tom Moyane.
The destruction of the LBC is among the most significant changes brought about by the restructuring — which could have a potentially devastating effect on its ability to collect revenue from large clients. She told the commission that the LBC concept was best practice around the world and that the centre was growing steadily until Moyane took office.
The centre was run with strong governance principles in place. No one individual could negotiate settlements or refunds with its corporate or high-net-worth clients, who contributed about 30% to SARS’s total revenue collection.
"I think it’s fraud … anyone who wants access to large amounts of easy money would target the LBC and tenders," she said. She described how Moyane and his then deputy negotiated a settlement with an LBC client which was less than half of the value of what was owed to SARS, a practice which the centre’s governance principles did not permit. It was subsequently rejected by the settlement committee.
Manik told the commission of enquiry that despite assertions that the large business centre had not been dismantled but improved, this was not the case.
She described how the concept of the LBC being a one-stop-shop for large corporate clients and high-net-worth individuals was done away with. The centre was effectively broken up, with some of its functions returned to SARS head office and others devolved to regions.
She was replaced as its head and not informed of this. After working for SARS for 23 years, she was left without a function or a title and left to sit idly in an office after the restructuring.
Tshebeletso Seremane, former head of the SARS integrity unit, told the commission that a climate of "fear, harassment, intimidation and bullying" was pervasive at SARS during the restructuring process.
It also emerged during her testimony that senior executives had never seen the report by Bain, but presentations they received on the restructuring did not "bring anything new". She also told the commission that staff continuously asked "why fix what is not broken" during the restructuring.
She was dismissed without due process for lodging a grievance and raising concerns over the restructuring after also working for SARS for more than 20 years. The single mother of three has been unable to find work since her dismissal in 2016.
The inquiry continues with further submissions from Manik expected after lunch and a submission by former deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay.
