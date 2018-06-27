KZN IFP councillor serving six-year jail term is still getting paid

The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Nomusa Dube-Ncube has ordered the Nongoma local municipality to table a full report and immediately stop the payment of a salary to an IFP councillor who is serving a six-year jail term for stock theft.

Zamani Sibiya, a Ward 20 councillor in Nongoma, started serving his jail term on May 4 this year, but he has continued to receive his salary and the municipality has not declared a vacancy so that fresh by-elections can be held to fill his seat.

Sibiya was arrested in Volksrust, Mpumalanga, late last year with several other people, all of whom were caught with stolen cows in their possession. Earlier this year, he appeared before the Volksrust Magistrate Court where he was convicted on charges of stock theft and sentenced to an effective six years.

He appealed the conviction and sentence but the magistrate denied him an opportunity to appeal.

Mawethu Mosery, KwaZulu-Natal head of the Independent Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) said they were not aware of this case.

"The IEC will only take action if it is informed by Cogta or the relevant municipality manager that there is a vacancy for a ward councillor. In that case, we spring into action by planning and facilitating for a by-election and inform political parties to contest those by-elections.

"In this case, we have not been informed by either Cogta or the Nongoma local municipality manager of any vacancy. Perhaps you can contact these two institutions for clarity on this matter," Mosery said.

Msawakhe Mayisela, Dube-Ncube’s spokesperson, said the MEC was not aware of the incident until a few days ago when it was aired in public. "According to the information at our disposal, this councillor has appealed his conviction and sentence. However, the MEC has since written to the speaker [of Nongoma local municipality] ordering a full report on this case with immediate effect. After we get this report, the MEC will determine the next course of action."

Albert Mncwango, a prominent IFP leader and the mayor of Nongoma local municipality, was not available for comment on Wednesday, but he had earlier told journalists that councillors do not get a salary but a stipend for duties they had performed. He said that according to the Constitution, Sibiya was still entitled to the monthly stipend because he had appealed against both his conviction and sentence. He further stated there was no need to declare a vacancy until Sibiya’s appeal had been concluded.