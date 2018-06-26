Where Joburg and Cape Town rank in the world’s most-expensive cities

Cape Town is ranked the 170th most expensive city and Johannesburg the 177th out of 209 cities rated on how expensive they are for multinationals to post staff.

In its latest annual survey released on Tuesday, New York-based human resources group Mercer found Hong Kong takes first place as the most expensive city in 2018, followed by Tokyo and Zurich.

The survey found Africa is generally an expensive place for multinationals to post staff, with Angola’s capital Luanda ranking as the sixth most expensive city, and N’Djamena in Chad ranking eighth.

Luanda was ranked the world’s most expensive city in Mercer’s 2017 survey. Luanda’s drop from first to sixth spot was "due in part to the downward trend in the city’s housing market", Mercer said on its website.

The cheapest city to live in 2018 is Tashkent in Uzbekistan, followed by Tunis in Tunisia.