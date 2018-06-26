Lack of funding holds up Moloto Rail Corridor project

The detailed design and construction of the Moloto Rail Corridor would commence only once funding for the project had been secured, Transport Minister Blade Nzimande said Wednesday.

The project would involve building a railway along the R573 Moloto Road to ferry commuters between Limpopo, Mpumalanga and Gauteng. A conceptual design for the project was concluded as part of the feasibility study finalised in 2014.

The Presidency confirmed in September 2017 that the Moloto Rail Development Corridor was one of the infrastructure development initiatives included in a memorandum of understanding signed between the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) and the China Communications Construction Company (CCCC). Then President Jacob Zuma attended the signing of the memorandum of understanding in China.

However, Nzimande said in a written reply to a parliamentary question by DA MP Choloane Matsepe that the government had not signed any agreement for the construction of the Moloto Rail Corridor with any company or government which bound the government to any financial commitment.

"Government will comply with the provisions of Section 217 of the Constitution and will not enter into any agreement without first following a competitive public procurement process," the minister said.

The Mail and Guardian reported late last year that former transport minister Joe Maswanganyi had confirmed that negotiations were ongoing with China for the construction of the Moloto Rail Development Corridor. He said no deal had been signed and that a suitable funding model was still being sought.

There were reports at the time that SA was negotiating a R57bn contract with the Export-Import Bank of China, which had allegedly insisted that CCCC be awarded the contract in exchange for financing the project.

Replying to another question by Congress of the People leader Mosiuoa Lekota about whether the Department of Transport would be open to the City of Cape Town taking over the Cape Town service of Metrorail, Nzimande said the National Land Transport Act enabled transport functions to be assigned to the most appropriate sphere of government.

The department would develop a devolution strategy that would allow it to consider the viability of devolving transport functions to provinces or metropolitan authorities, the minister said.

It was anticipated that the devolvement strategy for commuter rail would clearly prescribe the preparatory work that provincial or metropolitan authorities would need to undertake before consideration could be given to the devolution of the rail function.

