SABS board tells Rob Davies why he should not suspend them

On Monday, Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies met the board of the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS), but is yet to make a decision on its fate.

Davies heard oral representations as to why he should not suspend the board members with a view to placing the organisation under administration.

The meeting was apparently at the request of the board, which has already made a written submission to the minister following the notice he gave members about 10 days ago of his intention to suspend them. The board was given five days within which to make representations as to why it should not be suspended.

Ministerial spokesperson Sidwell Medupe said after the meeting that Davies had not yet made a decision on the suspensions.

The failure of the SABS board to act timeously on an irregular certificate the organisation issued on behalf of a Tegeta mine is among the reasons Davies decided to take action. Governance lapses and the SABS’s termination of partial testing were also given as reasons for his decision.

SABS plays a critical role in the economy by testing products to give assurance of their quality and safety.

Backlogs and delays of three to nine months in getting products tested has left these companies unable to fulfil orders on time.

Among Davies’s complaints is that the SABS allegedly issued an irregular certificate of approval for noncompliant coal delivered by Tegeta’s Brakfontein Mine to Eskom.

It has emerged that a Tegeta employee was present at the SABS testing station in August 2015 when the certificate of approval was issued. Third parties are not allowed during testing procedures.

Earlier in 2018, former head of Eskom generation Matshela Koko justified the acceptance of noncompliant coal on the basis that it had been given a certificate of approval by the SABS.

Meanwhile, DA spokesperson on trade and industry Dean Macpherson and deputy spokesperson Ghaleb Cachalia will visit the SABS on Tuesday to meet management and get a first-hand account of the continuing dysfunction at the entity, which they say is threatening jobs and business sustainability.

"SABS’s inability to fulfil its core mandate of standards certification is preventing businesses from gaining access to local and international markets, which compromises their ability to create jobs," Macpherson said.

"The dysfunction at SABS is said to be costing the manufacturing and engineering sectors close to R4bn in potential exports. The continued loss of clients and revenue has seen the SABS post a loss of R40m for the 2016-17 financial year and urgently needs to be addressed."