The South African Police Union (Sapu) will legally challenge the removal of Gauteng provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Deliwe de Lange‚ which they claim violates the Constitution and was done through the abuse of the Police Act.

De Lange told Times Select last week that she had been asked to leave her post‚ without explanation‚ and had been given a golden handshake.

On Friday‚ police management said De Lange had been offered three redeployment options‚ but had chosen early retirement under Section 35 of the Police Act.

But union president Mpho Kwinika said police management needed to read and educate themselves as to what was contained in the act.

Gauteng provincial government spokesperson Thabo Masebe referred questions about whether the police followed the correct processes to remove De Lange‚ back to the South African Police Service (SAPS).

• For more on this story‚ please visit Times Select.