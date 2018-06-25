How firm’s fight to retain multimillion-rand deal with Correctional Services hit a wall

Integritron Integrated Solutions’ bid to retain its controversial multimillion-rand contract with the Correctional Services Department has hit a brick wall.

In a recent ruling, the High Court in Pretoria dismissed the company’s application to challenge the government’s decision to cancel the contract.

In 2015 the Correctional Services Department signed a contract for R378m with Integritron to supply and maintain an inmate management system. But the Treasury later ordered the deal to be cancelled, saying the fact that only one supplier had met the functionality requirement meant the other bids were not considered.

This made it difficult to establish whether the R378m quote was reasonable and competitive. Furthermore, the department had failed to consult the State Information Technology Agency (Sita) in line with the requirement for state IT-related tenders under the Sita Act.

Integritron then approached the courts to challenge the Treasury directive.

The government’s then chief procurement officer, Kenneth Brown, told Parliament in 2016 that an assessment showed the tender should have been awarded for about R50m.

The applicants included South African Security Solutions & Technology, SA Fence&Gate, Tavahara trading, Xtreme Intelligence Systems and Integritron. They are part of the Sasstec group. Integritron and SA Fence&Gate have contracts with Correctional Services amounting to about R2bn.