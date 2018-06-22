National

News Leader

WATCH: What SA might look like in 2030

22 June 2018 - 08:34 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF / WARAKORN HARNPRASOP
Picture: 123RF / WARAKORN HARNPRASOP

Where will SA be in 2030?

Indlulamithi SA released three possible scenarios facing the country ahead of 2030.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said: “These scenarios are a timely contribution to the debates that have been reignited throughout our country as we apply ourselves — with renewed determination — to the building of a more equal, more honest and more united nation.”

Andile Sangqu, executive head of Anglo American, and Lumkile Mondi, senior lecturer at the Wits School of Economics and Business Science, spoke to Business Day TV about what SA is likely to look like in 2030.

Andile Sangqu, executive head of Anglo American, and Lumkile Mondi, senior lecturer at Wits School of Economics and Business Science, talk to Business Day TV

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO: 

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

EU finalises climate rules, targeting 32.5% energy savings by 2030

National governments must draft their own plans, but environmental groups say the figures falls short of the pledge in the Paris Agreement
World
1 day ago

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Scope for growth and employment in agricultural sector

A field of focus should be on SA's crop and horticultural industries, which have seen an uptick in employment
Opinion
1 day ago

When automation works against output

Robots are no magic bullet for our country’s productivity and skills shortage woes, writes Frans Cronje
Opinion
3 days ago

Investing in Africa’s mental health improves lives — and the economy

Both the WHO and UN recognise the growing, global burden of mental-health disorders, writes Crick Lund, but with the right type of interventions, ...
Opinion
8 days ago

SA needs to unlock potential by addressing obstacles to growth

President Cyril Ramaphosa's new economic adviser, Trudi Makhaya, is at her desk from this month. She spoke to Ferial Haffajee
Business
12 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
WATCH: What SA might look like in 2030
National
2.
WATCH: Aaron Motsoaledi on the ins and outs of ...
National / Health
3.
Disputed health bills head for heated debate
National / Health
4.
SARS head Mark Kingon targets 20% rise in tax ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.