WATCH: What SA might look like in 2030

Where will SA be in 2030?

Indlulamithi SA released three possible scenarios facing the country ahead of 2030.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said: “These scenarios are a timely contribution to the debates that have been reignited throughout our country as we apply ourselves — with renewed determination — to the building of a more equal, more honest and more united nation.”

Andile Sangqu, executive head of Anglo American, and Lumkile Mondi, senior lecturer at the Wits School of Economics and Business Science, spoke to Business Day TV about what SA is likely to look like in 2030.