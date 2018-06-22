Rob Davies trains sights on dysfunctional SABS

Michael Ade, chief economist at the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa, says the SABS’s failures have increased the cost of doing business and impeded industrial and export efforts.

The SABS plays a critical role in testing products and certifying quality and safety. Public confidence in the soundness of its testing is vital. But this has been shaken by poor performance.

Backlogs and delays of three to nine months in getting products tested has left steel and engineering companies unable to fulfil orders within agreed-upon delivery times.

Larger companies have had to enlist overseas testing agencies at huge cost to meet the requirements of customers and of their letters of credit. This has slowed production and led to retrenchments, Ade says.

"Our member companies have raised their concerns about the challenges relating to the lack of testing and certification of products by the SABS within the required time frames," he says.

"At times, testing and certifications are stipulations and requirements for products sold locally and internationally, and nonperformance can lead to a trade deal being cancelled. This is bad for business and even worse for smaller businesses," he says.

Ade adds: "Companies that have had their products tested and approved by the SABS have increased access into global markets because customers are guaranteed that the products have been tested and meet their quality requirements. These testing requirements are also necessary as a benchmarking mechanism of locally manufactured products from low-quality cheap imports."

According to Davies’s replies to parliamentary questions, the SABS lost 1,051 customers, resulting in a financial loss of R50m from 2015-16 to end-April 2018.

The peak in customer cancellations was in the 2016-17 financial year and was due to customers cancelling their permits and certificates with the SABS. Among the reasons given were the suspension of the SABS by the South African National Accreditation System (Sanas), customers moving to competitors and expired certificates and permits.

Sanas is the only national body responsible for accrediting, testing and verifying laboratories and certification bodies, among other entities.

Davies’s notice of his intention to suspend the board was based on its failure to act timeously on an irregular certificate of approval issued for noncompliant "substandard" coal from a Gupta-owned Brakfontein mine in August 2015. The subsidiary that issued the certificate, SABS Commercial, was allegedly established illegally as it did not get the required authorisation from the finance minister, as required by the Public Finance Management Act.

However, SABS chairman Jeff Molobela insisted in Parliament that SABS Commercial had received the required approval from then finance minister Trevor Manuel in 2006 and that it had been legally constituted.

Another claim against the SABS board is the termination of partial testing by the SABS without the support of the department. Partial testing is important for companies that have already had a product tested and just require a new component to be tested. The discontinuation of partial testing by the SABS has reportedly had an enormous impact on industry.

The SABS is also said to have allowed its testing capabilities to deteriorate, which means that industry can no longer rely on the SABS to test its products.

DA spokesman on trade and industry Dean Macpherson says the SABS is posing a threat to business sustainability and job creation due to its failure to fulfil its core mandate.

