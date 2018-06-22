National

Health Minister wants more preventative healthcare cover

And he wants the National health Insurance fund to allow quality healthcare for all South Africans, as 84% are currently reliant on parlous public healthcare

22 June 2018 - 13:39 Nomahlubi Jordaan
Dr Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Dr Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi wants the law to be changed to allow the health department to deal with problems before they occur‚ rather than dealing with them when the damage has already been done.

"We want to make laws that help us deal with problems before they happen. Currently‚ the law says you must deal with issues when they happen‚" Motsoaledi said during an interview on Radio 702 on Friday.

He said the department was faced with problems at a provincial level. The issues were in areas of human resources‚ financial management and procurement. "At a national level, you develop norms and standards, and implementation is at a provincial level. We are proposing amendments to change that."

Commenting on the proposed National Health Insurance (NHI) fund‚ he said his intention was to facilitate good quality healthcare for all South Africans.

"We have two healthcare systems in the country. One is the private healthcare system, which caters for 16% of the population’ and the other one is the public healthcare system, which caters for 84%. We want to open access to both healthcare systems."

On Thursday‚ Motsoaledi announced a number of changes to the Medical Schemes Amendment Act. These include the eradication of co-payments for medical aid members when medical aids do not cover the full doctor or hospital bills. Motsoaledi also announced that vaccinations‚ primary and preventative care, and contraception had to be paid for by medical aids‚ which generally do not cover preventative healthcare. The bill also proposes abolishing medical aid brokers.

He said the department wanted to create synergy between the two healthcare systems. "We want all South Africans to be able to use all facilities in both the public and private healthcare systems. It will serve us well if we have both systems."

WATCH: Aaron Motsoaledi on the ins and outs of the NHI Bill

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi talks to Business Day TV about the draft health laws that have been gazetted
National
7 hours ago

A good week for Aaron Motsoaledi

Health department praised for becoming the world’s first to adopt a new TB drug
News & Fox
3 hours ago

NHI is the land question of health, Aaron Motsoaledi says ahead of the release of two contentious bills

The health minister is releasing the National Health Insurance Bill and Medical Schemes Amendment Bill on Thursday
National
2 days ago

WATCH: Six changes to medical aid rules that may affect you

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi outlines changes proposed in the Medical Schemes Amendment Bill
National
20 hours ago

