What Cyril Ramaphosa could do to break SA’s policy window

Political analyst Daniel Silk says policies must be implemented to modernise the country, ‘there are a number of projects that must be launched this year’

21 June 2018 - 15:30 Alistair Anderson
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: THULI DLAMINI
President Cyril Ramaphosa is in a race against time to implement policies meant to modernise the economy, says political analyst Daniel Silke.

He was speaking at the South African Property Owners’ Association’s (Sapoa’s) national conference in Durban on Thursday.

"We have lost 10 years as a country. We have to implement policies so we can modernise this country. Ramaphosa has a window now to break this policy limbo. There are a number of projects that must be launched this year," said Silke, who was taking part in a roundtable discussion.

Silke said the presidential economic advisory council that Ramaphosa announced during his state of the nation address in February needed to be launched. A jobs fund had to be created and a discussion on digitalisation had to happen so that the country could train people in appropriate jobs for the future.

Journalist Ranjeni Munusamy said South Africans needed to stop thinking that only politicians could direct the country’s strategies. However, opposition parties did not currently have clear strategies. "Since [former president Jacob] Zuma went, political parties don’t know what to do," she said.

Lukhona Mnguni, a political analyst and conflict transformation expert at the University of KwaZulu Natal, said political parties lacked vision and intellect with respect to their plans to change SA’s future. "We lack a political competition.… The political opposition model their policies around the ANC," he said.

Mnguni referred to gaping holes that could be filled by new politicians who had progressive ideas for the country and could set up clear national goals that improved citizens’ lives, giving SA a bigger stake in the world economy.

Silke said SA would soon face strong competition from other African countries for investment. Two countries that stood out were Ethiopia, which had a successful national airline, and Angola, which was in the process of privatising some state companies.

He said over the past five years, Ethiopian Airlines had doubled the number of passengers, beating a target it set for 2025, and it had become Africa’s most profitable airline.

