National

SOEs share a common problem, and its liquidity, says Pravin Gordhan

The Black Business Council and the public enterprises minister have discussed corruption and state capture, ways to stabilise the SOEs and board appointments

21 June 2018 - 13:19 Genevieve Quintal
Pravin Gordhan. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
Pravin Gordhan. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS

Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan has indicated that the common problem in the country’s state-owned enterprises (SOEs) is a liquidity issue, the Black Business Council (BBC) said on Thursday.

The council met Gordhan to discuss issues surrounding SOEs, focusing on corruption and state capture, the department’s strategy to stabilise the entities to ensure they are profitable, and the appointment of boards.

BBC secretary-general George Mofokeng said Gordhan had given the council a breakdown on what the issues were in each SOE individually.

"On a common bases, a lot of them were [facing] a liquidity issue. They need working capital in order to fund projects. This is one of the issues [he] is going to work hard on in conjunction with the boards appointed in those particular SOEs," Mofokeng said.

SA’s SOEs have been in embroiled in allegations of state capture and many of them were looted.

Mofokeng, however, said the liquidity issues at the entities could not be blamed only on maladministration, fruitless expenditure and corruption, but also the state of the economy.

"Growth of the economy also has a direct impact on growth of SOEs," he said.

Mofokeng said the changing of SOE boards was the first step to address the issues.

Presidency says it will approach top court on ruling about Zuma’s Gordhan firing

President Cyril Ramaphosa is concerned that a court ruling compelling former president to give reasons why he fired Pravin Gordhan will set a ...
National
1 day ago

SIU, Hawks combing through corruption claims at state-owned companies, says Gordhan

They are reviewing all forensic reports commissioned by state-owned enterprises to ensure all cases are investigated, and assets seized where ...
National
2 days ago

Pravin Gordhan warns SA's economy cannot afford load shedding

Eskom dismisses claims that the power utility is using the industrial action to cover up an existing problem
Companies
3 days ago

CAROL PATON: Let’s hope Eskom CE learnt a few lessons on the power of unions

New CE Phakamani Hadebe and his board completely misjudged the situation at Eskom
Opinion
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Faecal bacteria still polluting Grahamstown’s ...
National
2.
Mosebenzi Zwane is responsible for increase in ...
National
3.
Dozens arrested in protest at Van Reenen’s Pass
National
4.
SOEs share a common problem, and its liquidity, ...
National

Related Articles

Eskom unions close ranks in wage talks
Companies / Energy

NUM open to inflation-linked wage hike at Eskom
National / Labour

Pravin Gordhan warns of fightback by agents of state capture
National

How the state and Eskom plan to cut municipal debt
National

MPs gun for tender shortcuts to curb abuses
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.