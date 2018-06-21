National

Rand Water invests in emergency power supplies to keep water flowing

The water utility spends R300m on emergency power generators

21 June 2018 - 05:06 Neels Blom
Off-grid solution: Rand Water, which supplies water chiefly to Gauteng, aims to supplement its power supply with renewable sources, such as solar energy. Picture: SUPPLIED
Off-grid solution: Rand Water, which supplies water chiefly to Gauteng, aims to supplement its power supply with renewable sources, such as solar energy. Picture: SUPPLIED

Rand Water has invested R300m in emergency power supplies to mitigate its reliance on the power grid to maintain an uninterrupted supply of water.

The announcement of the emergency facility comes as the unprotected strike by Eskom workers increased the risk of outages. These also occur regularly as a result of cable theft.

Rand Water, a state-owned enterprise under the Department of Water and Sanitation, supplies about 3.7-billion litres of drinkable water per day, chiefly to Gauteng but also further afield, via a network of more than 3,000km of pipes to 58 service reservoirs. Its customers include municipalities, mines and industry.

Chief operating officer Sipho Mosai said on Wednesday at the launch of the emergency units in Roodepoort that Rand Water was hoping to supplement its power supply with renewable sources, such as solar energy. "We want to go off-grid," he said.

The utility was assessing tender bids from a number of independent power producers.

The project to establish an emergency power generation unit began in 2004 when Rand Water experienced a total loss of electrical power at two major pumping stations due to a failure at two power supply authorities. It led to a widespread lack of water for up to two weeks in some areas. It was the first such event in Rand Water’s 100 years of operation. The 2014 event showed that failure to provide drinkable water to its supply area for an extended period would result in a widespread crisis, the utility said.

An initial amount of R200m was resourced under emergency procurement rules, and the balance of R100m under its normal capex arrangements.

"Everything comes from our revenue," said Mosai. "Rand Water is profitable."

The necessity for the unit did mean that Rand Water had to recover the expenditure from its customers, and that it would presumably pass it on to consumers, said Econometrix economist Laura Campbell.

"It follows that the cost of Eskom’s failure to guarantee a constant power supply, and the cost of cable theft, that has been passed on to Rand Water will be passed on to consumers," she said. "It is similar to Eskom’s attempts to claw back expenditure which has come about as a result of its own problems."

blomn@businesslive.co.za

Gugile Nkwinti battles to clean up water department's financial mess

The minister delivers a dire assessment of his department, which the DA slams as ‘infected with a toxic virus’
National
29 days ago

Parliament to crack the whip as crisis engulfs water department

The terms of reference of an inquiry into the Department of Water and Sanitation’s woeful administrative and financial state are under ...
National
1 month ago

Uncertainty over Mbombela contract with Rand Water

Indebted City of Mbombela says talks are under way with the state water utility
National
2 months ago

Full-scale inquiry into water affairs to go ahead

The ANC study group on water and sanitation says it supports the decision for a full investigation into the department
National
3 months ago

Kimi Makwetu flags R469m impairments at Rand Water

Rand Water faces pressure as the auditor-general raises red flags over its financial statements
National
4 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Zuma was not worse than Verwoerd — but I support ...
National
2.
Deliwe de Lange, Gauteng’s corruption-busting ...
National
3.
Ramaphosa not trying to muzzle spy watchdog, his ...
National
4.
Rand Water invests in emergency power supplies to ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.