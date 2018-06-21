National

Ramaphosa not trying to muzzle spy watchdog, his office insists

21 June 2018 - 07:00 Karyn Maughan
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office has denied he’s trying to muzzle SA’s intelligence watchdog by opposing the inspector-general of intelligence’s court bid for greater independence.

Instead‚ the president’s office has told Times Select he believes inspector-general of intelligence Setlhomamaru Dintwe’s push for greater independence from the State Security Agency can and should be resolved through his recently instituted intelligence review process.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson‚ Khusela Diko‚ said he had opposed Dintwe’s legal bid for greater independence "because the president believes this is not a matter that should be decided by the courts".

"The president has announced a comprehensive review of the intelligence services‚ and the issue of the inspector-general of intelligence’s legal status will be examined as part of that process‚" she said.

