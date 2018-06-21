National

Mosebenzi Zwane is responsible for increase in mine accidents, NUM says

Between 2016 and 2018, ‘the mining industry saw the worst kind of leadership’ by Zwane, general secretary David Sipunzi says

21 June 2018 - 13:36 Theto Mahlakoana
Mosebenzi Zwane. Picture: GCIS
The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has blamed a spike in mining accidents that have resulted in dozens of deaths, on failures perpetuated by former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane.

The union’s general secretary, David Sipunzi, said on Thursday that Zwane’s lack of leadership had driven experienced inspectors out of the department, exposing employees to unsafe working conditions.

He was presenting the organisation’s secretariat report at the NUM’s national congress in Boksburg.

He said: "During the years from 2016 to 2018, the mining industry saw the worst kind of leadership by the then minister Zwane."

Zwane was appointed to the portfolio during former president Jacob Zuma’s shock reshuffle in September 2015, succeeding Ngoako Ramatlhodi. He caused chaos in the industry by unilaterally implementing a reviewed mining charter that was later withdrawn.

The report by Sipunzi shows that there were 86 fatal accidents reported in the mining industry in 2017. Data suggested that the sector was increasing the record for "killing workers in the line of duty", he said.

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe said on Sunday that the Mine Health and Safety Inspectorate was investigating and compiling reports on Sibanye-Stillwater.

The company has accounted for 20 of the 45 mining deaths reported since January.

The NUM said it was happy that President Cyril Ramaphosa raised concern about the state of health, safety and fatalities.

EDITORIAL: Gwede Mantashe misses mining charter zeitgeist

If the charter aims to seriously revive the industry to create real wealth, the draft falls far short of being the defibrillator needed
Sibanye appoints safety expert

The producer is investigating what went wrong at its Driefontein and Kloof gold mines after several fatalities
Website set up for claimants in historic R5bn silicosis settlement

The High Court in Johannesburg is still reviewing the draft settlement, and once it has been approved‚ a trust deed will be set up
Four miners die at Sibanye shaft

Amcu calls for Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene in amending mine safety legislations
