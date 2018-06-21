On Thursday, the Department of International Relations and Co-operation said it was doing everything it could to ensure the safe return of 51 South Africans stranded in China after finding themselves embroiled in a visa scam.

The department’s minister Lindiwe Sisulu said Police Minister Bheki Cele and Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba had all been roped in to assist in the investigations. "Our embassy in Beijing is liaising with the Chinese authorities in addressing this matter. We are also in touch with the Chinese ambassador to SA to have their passports released. The Chinese ambassador to SA has made an undertaking that he will expedite the matter‚" Sisulu said in a statement.

Her office said the group had been enticed by an agent to travel to China on a study visa while planning to work as English teachers.

"The promise was that they would get their work visas on arrival in the country, which never materialised. While in China on study visas they started working‚ which was in contravention of the immigration laws of the Republic of China‚" Sisulu’s office said. "We are very much aware that the Chinese authorities will follow their own legal process when such a violation occurs and deal with the matter accordingly."

Sisulu called on South Africans to be cautious when accepting job opportunities abroad. "We appeal to all South Africans to be cautious of these scams and to check with the relevant authorities before travelling to other countries‚" she said. "[My department] will continue to provide consular assistance to those South Africans in distress and also to keep those affected families informed of the latest developments."

On Wednesday‚ TimesLIVE reported on the suffering endured by the families of the group stuck in China. The parents of the youngsters have started a crowd funding initiative to get donations for food‚ water‚ accommodation and travel costs for the stranded group.