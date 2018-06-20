Populist plan to grab land is not an ANC position, says Jeremy Cronin

The ANC’s accelerated land-reform programme needs to be done in an orderly manner, and strong action has to be taken against those who occupy land unlawfully, Deputy Public Works Minister Jeremy Cronin says.

He also says the Constitution does not need to be changed and that section 25 provides all of the effective mechanisms to achieve land reform.

"The ANC’s position on land reform is very different from populist plans to expropriate land in a rash manner," Cronin said in an address at the South African Property Owners Association’s (Sapoa’s) national conference, in Durban on Wednesday.

It would be wise to not to amend the bill of rights but rather to introduce a brief limitation clause into the expropriation bill, he said. Land reform needed financial, infrastructural and institutional support.

Cronin said that the acquisition of land was actually not a major impediment to land reform.

"The Department of Rural Development and Land Reform has some 500 unallocated farms," Cronin said.

He said land-reform processes needed to be implemented across government departments, and not be confined to the department.

The Department of Public Works also needed to be involved, Cronin emphasised, adding that the state had 93,000 buildings and 30,000 land parcels on its immovable-assets register.

The deputy minister criticised the slow pace of land reform but also said it was a poisoned chalice for President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"The pace and quality of land reform has been pathetic and it is essential that progress is made, as it is a part of a deeper challenge," Cronin said.

He said the idea of expropriation of land without compensation held negatives for a number of people but was a process that needed to followed through carefully and pragmatically.

"It’s a booby trap for President Ramaphosa. He will upset international investors as he goes ahead with it even if he pleases many people within the country. There will be effects on the economy but we have to address long, lingering problems and injustices around land," Cronin said.

He said more attention needed to be given to how a debate around land reform could deal with various weaknesses in approaches to the issue, which had been attempted since 1994.

"The ANC’s approach to land reform must be based on three separate elements: increased security of tenure, land restitution and land redistribution," he said.

Sapoa CEO Neil Gopal said SA needed a new land record system and that the main blockages to land reform had included corruption and "elite capture".

Earlier at the conference, DA leader Mmusi Maimane said the land-reform process needed to be market driven to which Cronin said a mix of government and private-sector strategies were needed.