Spies: SACP wants a broader review of crime intelligence and the Hawks

Despite a lack of action against so-called rogue spies, the party’s deputy general secretary, Solly Mapaila, was confident there would be criminal charges against officials responsible for furthering the aims of the "shadow state".

"That is the only way things will change," he said.

Mapaila said his party’s leaders had warned former president Jacob Zuma three years ago that state security was embroiled in unlawful surveillance and bugging of its leaders.

"All but one of our top officials were being listened to, and this was confirmed by experts," Mapaila said.

"I raised these matters with the president about the party’s leaders being listened to. He said he was going to address it."

When Mapaila later met a counterintelligence official in a hotel in Durban, he accidentally walked into the wrong room and discovered "there were people with headphones, listening in on the conversation. Basically, my complaint about being bugged was being bugged."

Zuma’s spokesman, Vukile Mathabela, said Zuma would not comment on Mapaila’s allegations "as it would be premature to do so".

Mapaila got additional police protection after visuals of a man waving a gun in his direction at a Chris Hani memorial event emerged on social media last year. He continued to receive this protection.

According to Mapaila, the SACP’s concerns about state security only worsened as Zuma’s battle to remain in power intensified.

Mapaila and his party’s leadership repeatedly complained to the inspector-general of intelligence about unlawful interception on their phones and surveillance of their homes.

Mapaila said this surveillance intensified when he and other SACP members became increasingly vocal inside the tripartite alliance about Zuma’s relationship with the Guptas.

"When we raised this issue, people were creating the impression that we were being anti-president. But we were not," Mapaila told Business Day, "and it was during this time that I got intensified threats on my life. People would come and do surveillance on me and my house, they threatened to abduct my kids, they would try to push me off the road with cars with fake number plates."