National

Second of four men freed after judge’s error in murder trial

Samuel Nndwambi plans to sue the state for R28m

19 June 2018 - 10:48 Dave Chambers
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

A man who has spent 12 years in jail for murder must be freed immediately because the judge who convicted him made a fundamental error‚ the Supreme Court of Appeal has ruled.

Samuel Nndwambi is the second of four men jailed for life in 2006 at the High Court in Thohoyandou‚ Limpopo‚ to have his conviction overturned due to the same error by Ephraim Mkgoba. Mkgoba was an acting judge at the time but is now judge president of Limpopo.

Appeal Judge Carole Lewis said after reading heads of argument and the trial record in Nndwambi’s case‚ which was due to be heard on August 15‚ she and her colleagues on the bench had decided he must be set free immediately.

In May 2016 one of Nndwambi’s co-accused‚ Marcus Mulaudzi‚ was freed after the appeal court said Makgoba relied entirely on the uncorroborated evidence – which they said was "entirely unworthy of credence" — of one of their alleged accomplices‚ Tshimangadzo Mushweu.

Lewis upheld Nndwambi’s appeal against his convictions for murder and robbery‚ saying Mushweu’s statement incriminating him "should not have been sufficient to discharge the state’s onus of proving [his] guilt beyond a reasonable doubt".

Nndwambi "denied any involvement in the commission of the offences and no evidence was led by the state" other than Mushweu’s, she said.

Lewis said the appeal court had previously ruled that any out-of-court statement by a co-accused would compromise the constitutional right to a fair trial and should not be admissible.

Even Mushweu argued during the four men’s trial in 2006 that his statement to police should not be admissible in court‚ but Makgoba overruled him.

In the statement‚ he said he was involved in a conspiracy with the other three men to rob school principal‚ taxi owner and ANC leader Shavhani Ramusetheli at his home in July 2005‚ and described the parts played by each of the men.

Speaking to News24 after his release‚ Mulaudzi said he met his co-accused only two days before Ramusetheli was murdered.

"I was arrested and sentenced to life in prison for something I never did. [Mushweu] was never my friend and on the evening of the murder‚ I had parked my employer’s taxi and I went home‚ so I was very confused when I was arrested." He said he planned to sue the state for R28m.

Court awards Chiman Patel nearly R1m after the retired judge sued the state

A summons was served on the retired KZN judge president nearly a year after a case was registered against him, but the case was withdrawn before the ...
National
5 days ago

State insists it can still seize Gupta family’s assets

The strategy may include a new application by the Asset Forfeiture Unit to freeze assets it believes are linked to the alleged Estina dairy scam
National
8 hours ago

PHILANI NOMBEMBE: The inside story of a police killing

The criminals were abetted by a number of people in the tiny community of Bloekombos, Kraaifontein, including an alleged gun runner, drug dealers and ...
News
6 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Accountant watchdog Saica charges Anoj Singh with ...
National
2.
Second of four men freed after judge’s error in ...
National
3.
Reshall Jimmy’s family turns to Gerrie Nel to get ...
National
4.
It’s a case of so far so good as Eskom avoids ...
National

Related Articles

Court awards Chiman Patel nearly R1m after the retired judge sued the state
National

State insists it can still seize Gupta family’s assets
National

PHILANI NOMBEMBE: The inside story of a police killing
News

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.