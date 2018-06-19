Joburg roads agency chairman reappointed despite lingering allegations

Controversial Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) chairman Sipho Tshabalala has been reappointed to his position despite allegations of maladministration still hanging over his head.

Tshabalala’s appointment was signed off by Helen Makhuba, the member of the mayoral committee for transport, and Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba on June 12.

The JRA’s annual general meeting took place last week, together with that of Metrobus and the Johannesburg Social Housing Company, after it was postponed in April. New boards were inducted for all three of the entities at the AGM.

In 2017 the JRA faced upheaval a few months after Tshabalala took the reins when senior executives Sean Phillips and Mpho Kau resigned as MD and head of infrastructure development, respectively.

Former company secretary Karen Mills was suspended after making a protected disclosure to the city’s investigative unit, led by Shadrack Sibiya, before settling with the JRA.

Phillips alleged Tshabalala had "bluntly" asked him not to award any tenders without his (Tshabalala’s) involvement Phillips also alleged that after he informed Tshabalala this was illegal, the chairman asked to be "informally" involved. Phillips raised red flags about Mills’s suspension and Tshabalala’s insistence on outsourcing the project management unit.

It has since come to light in an investigation by amaBhungane that after a contract for the rehabilitation of the M1 highway was terminated — following pressure from Phillips and Kau — Khato Civils took over the contract from White Hazy without it going out to tender. It was alleged that upfront payments were made to Khato Civils.

Mashaba was accused by the ANC of turning a blind eye to corruption in the JRA because the Inkatha Freedom Party is a coalition partner in the metro. Makhuba is a member of the IFP and appointed Tshabalala in 2017. Mashaba recently said he was not given prima facie evidence of corruption when Phillips initially raised the issue.

Luyanda Mfeka, Mashaba’s spokesman, said a report from an independent forensic investigations company on allegations within the JRA was nearing completion. Once the investigation was completed, it would be presented to the city’s investigative unit and to the city manager, after which Mashaba would be appraised of the content.

"Until the relevant investigations are complete, wrongdoing on any individual cannot be impugned.... As such, once the report is complete and the contents of the report are examined, appropriate action will be taken against any persons so named within the report where there are adverse findings," Mfeka said on Tshabalala’s reappointment.

Other directors on the JRA board are Thobile Nokulunga Magerman, Steven Thunzi, Albert Torres, Xolisa Mnyani, Thabiso Kutumela, Albert Mokoena and Lloyd Mayedwa.

Yolisa Kani was appointed as chairwoman of Metrobus, while Tumelo Mlangeni will lead the Johannesburg Social Housing Company board.

