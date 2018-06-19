National

It’s a case of so far so good as Eskom avoids load shedding for second consecutive day

19 June 2018 - 09:02 Staff Writer
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Eskom did not implement rotational load shedding on Monday‚ and there is a good chance that it can keep the supply stable on Tuesday too.

"We thank all customers for using electricity sparingly during this period‚ assisting us to pull through the evening peak," the power utility said as it announced that it had been able to avoid load shedding for a second consecutive day.

Spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said on Tuesday morning that although the power system was still constrained‚ it was a case of so far so good for a third day.

"The power system is expected to remain stable for most of the day‚ with low probability of load shedding‚" he said. "Electricity demand is expected to rise later in the evening between 5pm and 9pm. We’ll continue to provide regular updates."

SA experienced load shedding from Thursday to Saturday after labour unrest over a wage increase impasse disrupted operations at Eskom. Unions are demanding a 15% increase across the board. The cash-strapped Eskom had tried to impose a wage freeze‚ which led to the industrial action.

Wage negotiations between the company and its labour unions are due to take place on Tuesday in Johannesburg.

Eskom’s pronouncement of the electricity supply stabilising does not mean there are no power cuts‚ however‚ as Johannesburg’s City Power battles with ageing infrastructure‚ illegal connections and cable theft. On Monday‚ power outages were experienced in Randpark Ridge‚ Weltevredenpark and Ferndale.

