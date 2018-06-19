Gigaba’s one-time economic adviser Chris Malikane’s time is up

The controversial economic adviser to former finance minister Malusi Gigaba is no longer in the employ of the finance ministry.

The one-year contract of left-wing Prof Chris Malikane ended on March 31, Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene disclosed in a written reply to a parliamentary question by DA finance spokesperson David Maynier.

During the period of his part-time employment as Gigaba’s adviser Malikane — an associate professor of economics at the University of the Witwatersrand — earned just more than R1m or a basic salary of R85,685 a month. He caused waves by his call for the nationalisation of the banks, mines and insurance companies.

Maynier said that “thankfully” the advice that Malikane provided “never found its way to National Treasury”.