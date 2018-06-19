National

Cape Town conference hears nearly 19-million people displaced by climate change in 2017

The UN puts climate adaptation on an equal footing with climate mitigation when managing climate change; Cape Town’s reduction in water usage was highlighted at the gathering

19 June 2018 - 15:25 Claire Keeton
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Nearly 19-million people were displaced because of climate change in 2017‚ said a senior UN climate leader at the opening of a global conference on climate adaptation in Cape Town on Tuesday.

"That is 2‚000 people an hour being displaced; 33 people a minute‚" said Ovais Sarmad‚ deputy executive secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC)‚ emphasising the harmful impacts of climate change across the world.

"They are more visible than ever before‚" he said. "For the first time ever, in February a ship crossed the Arctic Ocean. Arctic Sea ice is at a record low in both the Atlantic and the Pacific."

About 1‚300 delegates are attending the conference, which highlights the need to put climate adaptation on an equal footing with climate mitigation as a strategy to manage climate change. Climate adaptation involves steps to prevent and adapt to extreme events — such as droughts‚ floods‚ heatwaves and rising sea levels — as Cape Town has been doing to avoid "day zero" with its prolonged drought.

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille said at the plenary that the city had learnt about adaptation through necessity. "We had to reduce our water demand and usage. In January 2016, it was 1.1-billion litres of water per day. As I speak today, it is just more than 500-million litres of water per day. I believe Cape Town will emerge as one of the most [drought] resilient cities in the world on how to adapt and face climate changes."

These lessons are being shared among conference delegates from 67 countries. A "community kraal" to provide shelter and encourage discourse‚ and an art exhibition made of plants‚ highlight the earth-friendly feel of the conference‚ which has the theme, Adaptation Futures 2018 — Dialogues for Solutions.

Noel Oettle‚ programme manager of Adaptation Network in SA‚ introduced two community members to speak about their experiences from Indonesia and the Northern Cape. "Adaptation is about people not technology‚" said Oettle‚ stressing the need to collaborate in making changes. "If we persist in silos we might find ourselves sitting on the top of silos as the ocean rises."

UN Environment climate change co-ordinator Niklas Hagelberg said the conference needed to crack two targets: to identify practical indicators on whether adaptation is working, and the financing of these interventions.

"If we don’t properly measure impact‚ it is really unlikely [the] private and public sector will invest scarce resources into something not that tangible. [Until now], 85% of all investments went to mitigation." He said that planning should take into account climate adaptation and not‚ for example‚ building projects in Maputo that could be underwater in the future.

FT COLUMN: Corruption thrives in a globalised world — but is also more easily exposed

The globalisation of business and finance opened up opportunities to make corrupt profits in fast-growing emerging economies, writes Gideon Rachman
Opinion
6 hours ago

Increased global warming likely to threaten economic growth

A report by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change seems slightly less pessimistic about limiting a rise in global temperatures
World
4 days ago

SA’s maritime sector, with multiple partners, is creating Able Seafarers

Twenty trainees are undergoing deck and engine rating rating on the SA Agulhas, a programme put together by maritime organisations and funded by the ...
National
5 days ago

Southern Africa’s ancient baobabs are dying

Researchers think climate change may be to blame, as many of the dead trees had about half the water they should have had
National
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Eskom wage negotiations delayed due to meeting ...
National / Labour
2.
State must not take land from black people, says ...
National
3.
Cape Town conference hears nearly 19-million ...
National
4.
Gigaba’s one-time economic adviser Chris ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.