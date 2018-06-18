Uber and Taxify drivers on Monday staged a protest against their fares remaining the same despite the recent increases in the petrol price and value added tax (VAT).

Hundreds of Uber and Taxify drivers assembled on Jan Smuts Avenue near the Johannesburg Zoo‚ before moving to nearby Zoo Lake. They plan to travel together to deliver a memorandum of demands to Uber’s offices.

Uber driver Nkosinathi Nguni said he was "working like a slave". "We are tired of working hard and earning less. Right now the petrol price went up and Uber doesn’t increase trip prices. They don’t even care about the safety of drivers‚ safety is not taken seriously‚" he said.

Sifiso Tshabalala‚ another driver‚ said: "Our complaints don’t matter. The only allegations they take seriously are those of customers and never the driver. Sometimes customers are the ones who victimise us.