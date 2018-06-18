A state-of-the-art school built for children with special needs in Gauteng stands empty.

The Nokuthula Centre and Special School in Lyndhurst‚ Johannesburg‚ which caters to "learners with special education needs"‚ is a one-of-a-kind school that cost the state about R248m to build. But it has been unoccupied since October 2017.

At the time of the school’s opening it was reported that the school was meant to bridge an educational gap that pupils with special needs experience in schools that do not cater to their abilities.

Now‚ the Gauteng portfolio committee on infrastructure development is demanding answers. It wants the department of infrastructure development to explain why such a desperately needed facility has not yet been handed over to the provincial education department.

