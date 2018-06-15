The national government had no choice but to intervene in the North West after now-removed premier Supra Mahumapelo’s office failed to prevent a strike that led to chaotic protests.

Protesters looted shops and burnt down property across the province, and forced President Cyril Ramaphosa to cut short a trip to the UK to quell the unrest.

The inter-ministerial team established to investigate the problems in the North West in April has put some of the blame at Mahumapelo’s door‚ saying his office had failed to communicate effectively with the unions. "It was the absence of the engagement that probably led to the situation as we saw it‚" said Mpumi Mpofu‚ the director-general of the department of planning‚ monitoring and evaluation.

Mpofu is part of the technical team that works with the inter-ministerial team.

The Office of the Premier‚ which is among the departments placed under the administration of the national government‚ is responsible for the central management of the administration. But it is also in charge of planning‚ monitoring and evaluation for the entire province. "Why did we end up in this place? Possibly because this office did not do as much as it could to prevent the situation‚ and their responsibilities of oversight in this instance come into question‚" Mpofu said.

The inter-ministerial task-team was briefing an ad hoc committee of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP)‚ which has been established to oversee the national government’s intervention in the North West. The team found a slew of weaknesses across the provincial government and in municipalities. These included poor governance practices‚ skills shortages‚ incompetence‚ corruption and questionable supply chain management practices.