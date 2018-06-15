Expect more load shedding across SA on Friday, warns Eskom

South Africans should brace themselves for more power cuts after Eskom announced on Friday that it has implemented stage 1 load shedding and cannot guarantee optimal supply over the weekend.

The power utility has been struggling to supply electricity at full capacity for two days following a week of labour unrest over a wage dispute.

“Eskom commenced with stage 1 load shedding at 11.29am today (15 June 2018). We anticipate that this will continue until 9pm tonight. This is due to the impact of the current illegal protest action by some Eskom employees at various sites over wage increases,” the company said.

“Acts of intimidation and sabotage continue today at some of Eskom’s power stations‚ a move that has begun to threaten the security of power supply. Eskom will continue to provide regular updates about the state of the power system through various media platforms.”

On Thursday, several areas across the country were left in the dark when Eskom pulled the plug, with supply severely constrained.

Wage negotiations with organised labour collapsed last week resulting in industrial action by the employees who cannot embark on a lawful strike as they are considered essential service.

Eskom angered workers when it offered 0% wage increases, while unions demanded 15% and 9%.

While the unions representing the majority of Eskom employees, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the National Union of Metalworkers SA (Numsa) said they would not embark on illegal strikes, Eskom has reported acts of sabotage and intimidation at Mpumalanga-based power plants.

On Wednesday, the company said it was halting all coal deliveries by road to protect non-striking workers.

This means a number of stations which were already running out of coal on Wednesday could be severely affected.

Eskom called on consumers to reduce electricity consumption.

“Eskom calls on all consumers to assist by reducing their electricity consumption by switching off geysers, electric heating, pool pumps, and all non-essential appliances throughout the day,” the company said in a statement.