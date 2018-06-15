Agriculture director-general deplores scourge of farms attacks

The continuing scourge of criminal attacks in farming communities is causing serious damage and uncertainty in the agricultural sector, which may affect jobs, economic growth and food security, according to the Department of Agriculture‚ Forestry and Fisheries.

In May, Police Minister Bheki Cele released figures on farm attacks and murders dating back to 2012, which showed that while attacks had increased, the number of murders reported had fallen year on year.

The subject of farm attacks has become one of the most emotive and politically polarising issues in SA in recent times. This was intensified when Australian cabinet minister Peter Dutton sparked a diplomatic row with SA when he said he believed white South African farmers deserved "special attention" because they faced violence and land seizures.

Speaking at a summit in Pretoria on farm killings, murders and stock theft, Department of Agriculture‚ Forestry and Fisheries director-general Mike Mlengana said "this ongoing scourge of criminal attacks in the farming community … cannot be left unattended".

Mlengana said stakeholders needed to stop pointing fingers at each other about the root causes of this violence. "Instead we must come with workable solutions that are within the laws of our country."

He added: "We remain concerned about lack of stability within the farming communities as a result of farm killings and murdering and stock theft. We may fail our nation if we don’t act now in fighting against any form of violence against farm owners and farm workers."

Stock theft had become a business with clear indications of syndicate involvement.

"Incidents of stock thefts are rising at an alarming rate that affects livestock farmers’ livelihoods. Livestock farmers are concerned that those who have been arrested in connection with stock theft have not received appropriate punishment," Mlengana said. The department encouraged farmers to report all incidents and to brand their animals.

Mlengana said the most recent police statistics showed an increase in stock theft from April to December 2016 in the Eastern Cape to 4,986, making the province second most affected after KwaZulu-Natal’s 5,213 incidents.

"We need to ensure that we participate in all stakeholders’ forum meetings that seek to bring unity, safety and security within the sector," he said.

Mlengana assured those attending the summit "that violence within the farming community is my serious concern because it affects stability within the sector".

