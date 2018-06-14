Pravin Gordhan says Tom Moyane conducted ‘a sham investigation’ into Jonas Makwaka

Gordhan also says that Makwakwa was allowed to return to the key position of responsibility he held at SARS by Moyane, without answering to the damning allegations against him outlined in a Financial Intelligence Report handed to Moyane in February 2016.

Moyane was suspended by President Cyril Ramaphosa in March and the pair have been going back and forth over the manner in which the disciplinary process would be conducted. The original chairwoman of the inquiry, former judge Kate ‘O Regan, was also replaced at Moyane’s request after he was alerted by her that she was a board member of civil society group Corruption Watch.

The affidavit marks the first step in the disciplinary process — but Moyane has repeatedly threatened to go to court should Ramaphosa proceed with conducting the inquiry largely in writing. Ramaphosa turned down a previous request by Moyane to conduct the inquiry orally and also refused Moyane’s request for the state to pay his legal costs.

Gordhan, in the affidavit — penned by him when he was finance minister, the executive authority overseeing SARS — said Moyane did not report the matter to the South African Police Services or the Hawks, as he was meant to on receiving the Financial Intelligence Report into allegations of suspicious and unusual transactions against Makwakwa and his partner Kelly-Ann Elskie.

“He failed to ensure that SARS conducted investigations into whether Mr Makwakwa and Ms Elskie were guilty of tax evasion, contraventions of the Tax Administration Act, contraventions of internal SARS policies, or contraventions of the Public Finance Management Act, or that any effective investigation was conducted into these issues,” Gordhan said.

Moyane also disclosed the Finance Intelligence Report to Makwakwa and Elskie in violation of Section 41 of the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) Act, which prohibits the disclosure of information held by or obtained by the FIC.

“Furthermore, Section 29(4) of the FIC Act prohibits the disclosure of suspicious and unusual transactions to persons implicated in such transactions. In other words, Section 29 specifically prohibited Mr Moyane from disclosing the details of the Financial Intelligence Report to Mr Makwakwa and Ms Elskie.”

This unlawful disclosure, Gordhan writes, constituted an offence in terms of Section 60 of the FIC Act by Moyane, whose conduct had brought theARS into disrepute in the eyes of the FIC, as well as the public generally.

“One would have expected Mr Moyane to have informed the SARS senior management and the SARS head of legal of the Finance Intelligence Report and to have taken legal advice on the disclosure of the report and the reporting requirements in relation thereto, if he was unaware of his legal obligations in this regard. That Mr Moyane did none of these things reveals a profound lack of judgment on his part and dereliction of duty.”

Moyane’s lawyers rejected Gordhan’s evidence‚ which they said was provided by “someone who is totally irrelevant to this process” and had a “well-documented history of conflict with Mr Moyane”.

“It’s shocking that the affidavit came from Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and not the president‚ Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene or anyone at SARS‚” Moyane’s lawyer‚ Eric Mabuza‚ said.

“Minister Gordhan had nothing to do with Mr Moyane at the time of his suspension. In relation to this matter‚ It’s inexplicable that he would depose to this affidavit. It was the president’s responsibility to do so.

“This is actually a bit of a joke‚ particularly given that nowhere in Minister Gordhan’s affidavit does he explain why Ramaphosa has lost confidence in Moyane. That’s the only issue on the table.”

With Karyn Maughan