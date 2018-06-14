National

Hlaudi Motsoeneng accuses SABC’s Krish Naidoo of backstabbing

14 June 2018 - 12:14 Nomahlubi Jordaan
Hlaudi Motsoeneng. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Hlaudi Motsoeneng. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Former SABC executive Hlaudi Motsoeneng has complained about backstabbing by a board member of the national broadcaster.

Sowetan has reported that Motsoeneng accused SABC board member Krish Naidoo of using his political connections to get him fired when the arbitration hearing over his dismissal resumed on Wednesday.

"When he’s with me‚ he’s a good guy; even here we even joke‚ so we are okay. But immediately when he is on the other side‚ he backstabs me‚" Motsoeneng was quoted as saying.

"He went to the ANC and said‚ ‘Hey‚ there’s an elephant in the room and he doesn’t listen to politicians’‚ and that’s why he then went and talked to the ANC to help him get rid of me."

Record labels fight to resolve royalty payment mess

Gallo, the largest copyright holder of local music, together with Airco founding members including Cool Spot, Ghetto Ruff, David Gresham and Soul ...
Life
8 hours ago

Sowetan reported that Motsoeneng also told the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) that Naidoo had congratulated him for introducing the 80-20 television content rule and the controversial 90% local music quota in board meetings‚ only to criticise him in other platforms.

"He congratulated me in front of other board members and when I received awards from different organisations‚ he was the first to say‚ ‘Let us congratulate this man‚ Hlaudi is doing very well.’"

Motsoeneng was officially fired from the public broadcaster in June 2017 after being found guilty of misconduct‚ relating to comments he made at a media briefing.

During the briefing‚ he criticised SABC board members and a parliamentary committee that was looking into alleged irregularities at the public broadcaster.

The arbitration hearing over his dismissal from the broadcaster continues on Thursday.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
ANC meets with Joburg lawyers to avoid asset ...
National
2.
Stellenbosch University lecturer’s customised ...
National
3.
More than 120,000 students affected by NSFAS ...
National / Education
4.
Police arrest cash-in-transit kingpin after ...
National

Related Articles

Record labels fight to resolve royalty payment mess
Life / Arts & Entertainment

SABC sets up two commissions of inquiry, on sexual harassment and editorial ...
National / Media

SABC spent nearly R700,000 on travel costs for parliamentary probe
National / Media

Now it’s Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s turn as DA calls out the cost of his defence
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.