Former SABC executive Hlaudi Motsoeneng has complained about backstabbing by a board member of the national broadcaster.

Sowetan has reported that Motsoeneng accused SABC board member Krish Naidoo of using his political connections to get him fired when the arbitration hearing over his dismissal resumed on Wednesday.

"When he’s with me‚ he’s a good guy; even here we even joke‚ so we are okay. But immediately when he is on the other side‚ he backstabs me‚" Motsoeneng was quoted as saying.

"He went to the ANC and said‚ ‘Hey‚ there’s an elephant in the room and he doesn’t listen to politicians’‚ and that’s why he then went and talked to the ANC to help him get rid of me."