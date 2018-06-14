National

And so the load-shedding begins due to illegal strikes by Eskom workers

From just after 5.30pm until about 8pm, parts of the country will be without power

14 June 2018 - 19:14 Nico Gous
Employees of Koi Restaurant, on Fredman Drive in Sandton, Johannesburg, work in the dark during power cuts in this January 2008 file photo. Picture: THE TIMES
Eskom commenced with Stage 1 load-shedding on Thursday evening due to industrial action in which some incidents of sabotage have been reported.

"Eskom commenced with Stage 1 load shedding at 5.41pm [June 14 2018]. We anticipate that this will continue until 8pm tonight. Eskom is load-shedding according to the published load-shedding schedules‚" the electricity parastatal said.

Earlier‚ Eskom spokeswoman Khulu Phasiwe tweeted: "Due to severe power constraints ... Acts of intimidation and sabotage have resulted in Eskom being unable to ensure uninterrupted power supply."

The power utility urged South Africans to reduce the risk of load-shedding by switching off geysers‚ heating‚ pool pumps‚ and all non-essential appliances on Thursday from 5pm to 8pm.

Eskom said in a statement that it was working with other national structures and stakeholders to keep its power plants operational.

The president of the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa)‚ Andrew Chirwa‚ said Thursday’s strike at Eskom operations across the country was just a warning of what was to come. Members of trade unions Numsa‚ the National Union of Mineworkers (Num) and Solidarity are protesting against a wage freeze.

National
Eskom said on Wednesday that it could not guarantee security of electricity supply as workers embarked on illegal industrial action and planned lunchtime pickets this week.

Wage negotiations with unions deadlocked last week leading to Numsa and NUM declaring disputes. The unions are demanding wage hikes of between 9% and 15%‚ but Eskom has offered no increase, citing financial constraints.

City Power also warned earlier on Thursday evening that it might have to resort to load-shedding due to the "constrained" power supply, saying the generation and distribution of electricity across Eskom’s network was constrained, which might impact City Power’s capacity to supply electricity.

"Indications are that City Power may possibly activate Stage 2 load-shedding‚" it warned, adding it would update its website with information as events unfolded. "We urge all our customers to use electricity sparingly and to treat all installations as live to prevent unsafe incidents."

