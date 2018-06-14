Eskom commenced with Stage 1 load-shedding on Thursday evening due to industrial action in which some incidents of sabotage have been reported.

"Eskom commenced with Stage 1 load shedding at 5.41pm [June 14 2018]. We anticipate that this will continue until 8pm tonight. Eskom is load-shedding according to the published load-shedding schedules‚" the electricity parastatal said.

Earlier‚ Eskom spokeswoman Khulu Phasiwe tweeted: "Due to severe power constraints ... Acts of intimidation and sabotage have resulted in Eskom being unable to ensure uninterrupted power supply."