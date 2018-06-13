Ugu municipality residents still without water, five days after deal with striking workers

Distraught residents and businesses on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast say they are still without water, despite a "truce" between Ugu district municipality and its workers who had gone on a wildcat strike.

According to residents, there has been no respite and the taps have been dry for between nine and 27 days due to the strike.

The provincial government declared the region a disaster zone on Thursday and sent technicians and support staff to help restore water supplies.

All areas supplied by the Ugu district municipality water management system were affected, including Port Shepstone, KwaNzimakwe, Izingolweni, Ramsgate, Hibberdene, Oribi area and many others up to Harding inland.

The municipality said workers aligned to the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) had gone on an illegal strike and sabotaged the provision of water by tampering with its systems. But Samwu denied these allegations.