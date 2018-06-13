National

Nelson Mandela Bay finally passes 2018-19 budget

At the fourth try, and with the help of the African Independent Congress, the budget was passed despite the ANC, EFF and United Front either not attending or voting

13 June 2018 - 15:04 Siyamtanda Capa
Athol Trollip. Picture: BRIAN WITBOOI
Athol Trollip. Picture: BRIAN WITBOOI

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality finally passed the 2018-19 budget on Wednesday morning‚ with the help of the African Independent Congress (AIC).

It was the council’s fourth attempt to pass the budget.

Earlier‚ the action was still uncertain as AIC councillor Thsonono Buyeye arrived more than an hour late for the meeting‚ which was scheduled for 9am. After voting‚ Buyeye quickly left the chamber.

On Tuesday, the meeting was adjourned after Buyeye‚ who initially indicated he would support the budget‚ made an about-turn based on discussions with the ANC around the decision to incorporate the town of Matatiele in the KwaZulu-Natal administration.

Meanwhile, ANC councillors arrived at the venue in Port Elizabeth‚ but left without attending the meeting. The EFF was also in the building but did not attend. United Front (UF) councillor Mkhuseli Mtsila, however, attended the meeting‚ although he did not support the budget.

Mayor Athol Trollip thanked the two councillors Mtsila and Buyeye for attending the meeting.

"We have put the people of the city first‚ with co-operation of Buyeye and Mtsila — who was at his post on time to make the meeting quorate‚ even though he opposed the budget for his reasons given.

"That is fine: we don’t always have to agree with each other in politics. But you need to be at work‚ if you are serious about service delivery‚" Trollip said. "We are elated that we can get on with the business of putting the people first."

The council will reconvene next Wednesday to discuss other critical items on the agenda.

DA condemns ‘coup d’état-style’ ousting of Knysna mayor

Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says two DA councillors in Knysna who supported the motion acted without the party’s mandate
National
6 days ago

CAROL PATON: Tarnishing Treasury latest in chameleon EFF’s dubious moves

Why the EFF chooses to intervene in some issues seems odd unless it is acting for private interests
Opinion
8 days ago

Member of the provincial legislature Veliswa Mvenya resigns from the DA

Mvenya says her decision to quit the party has nothing to do with former DA MPL Nosimo Balindlela’s decision to move back to the ANC
Politics
26 days ago

XOLISA PHILLIP: Land occupation defies a broken system

‘Ukundlova’ — the search for vacant land — predates the EFF and will probably be around for a long time
Opinion
28 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
No lumps of meat expected in powdered soup, says ...
National
2.
Court awards Chiman Patel nearly R1m after the ...
National
3.
SABS fights back against intention to suspend ...
National
4.
Police to add more high-performance vehicles to ...
National

Related Articles

Why Athol Trollip’s troubles are not over despite motion withdrawal
Politics

EFF drops motion against Athol Trollip
Politics

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.