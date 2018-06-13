National

Free State health department’s wage bill is impacting its services

The department’s salary bill eats up 66% of its budget — yet 20% of posts are empty, largely due to potential employees losing patience with the slow processing of applications

13 June 2018 - 18:08 Tamar Kahn
Picture: SUPPLIED/DISCOVERY HEALTH
Picture: SUPPLIED/DISCOVERY HEALTH

The Free State health department’s steadily increasing salary bill is crowding out spending on goods and services, Parliament heard on Wednesday. This means there is less money available to hire more personnel, medicines and equipment, and highlights one of the pressures the national government has faced in negotiating its next three-year wage deal with civil servants.

"In spite of a Treasury instruction for the cost of employment to be reduced by 0.05% in 2016-17, it increased from 63% [of the budget] in 2011-12 to 66% in 2017-18. The vacancy rate, however, remains high," Free State head of health David Motau told Parliament’s health portfolio committee.

About 20% of the health department’s posts stood empty, he said. Part of the reason for the high vacancy rate was that appointments had to be approved by the provincial treasury, and its slow turnaround time meant potential employees often lost patience and accepted other job offers.

Staff costs constitute 65% of the provincial health department’s R10.4bn budget for the 2018-19 fiscal year, Motau said.

The Free State health department was the sixth provincial health department to report on the state of public health services to the committee. It has already heard from the Western Cape, Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

Mpumalanga’s treasury in talks to take over health department

Irregular and unauthorised spending in the province’s health and education departments is on the rise — yet they still underspend
National
11 hours ago

Northern Cape health department faces R1.4bn in medico-legal claims

Many of those claims related to cerebral palsy cases, some of which date back to 2004
National
5 hours ago

Investing in Africa’s mental health improves lives — and the economy

Both the WHO and UN recognise the growing, global burden of mental-health disorders, writes Crick Lund, but with the right type of interventions, ...
Opinion
4 hours ago

Search for a cure for Alzheimer’s is ‘futile’, say AstraZeneca and Eli Lilly

Two of the biggest names in Big Pharma pull funding from a large clinical trial for the disease while Pfizer is pulling out of neuroscience research ...
Companies
1 day ago

Mpumalanga faces huge medical negligence claims

Provincial health departments are reeling from medico-legal payments, which have increased 45% a year from 2012, with institutional maternal ...
National
15 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Body of murdered botanist Rachel Sauders ...
National
2.
Free State health department’s wage bill is ...
National
3.
No lumps of meat expected in powdered soup, says ...
National
4.
Court awards Chiman Patel nearly R1m after the ...
National

Related Articles

‘Baby killer’ case shows how good evidence is only the starting point for good ...
Opinion

Healthcare: no need to reinvent the wheel
Opinion

KATHARINE CHILD: Dietitian who took on Tim Noakes put through hell by his ...
Lifestyle

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.