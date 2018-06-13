Busisiwe Mkhwebane must have her say before her fitness for office can be decided, Motshekga says

There is currently no basis for Parliament to say "we have a public protector that is not fit to hold office", says Mathole Motshekga.

"The fact that there is [an adverse] court finding [against the public protector] is immaterial. An inquiry [into her fitness to hold office] is exclusive to Parliament," Parliament’s justice and correctional services portfolio committee chairman said, as he concluded a meeting on the matter on Wednesday.

"There is a rule of natural justice … that we must hear the other side … we have not heard the other side … I am not keen to be party to situations where head of chapter nine institutions are hauled in[to] the public arena, which may suggest that we do not have confidence in her," Motshekga said.

The DA and other opposition parties have been pushing for Parliament to remove embattled public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane from office for alleged incompetence and misconduct. This is amid concern that the crucial chapter 9 institution, which is meant to guard democracy and fight corruption, is fast losing credibility on Mkhwebane’s watch.

The DA initially raised its complaint with National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete in 2017 following some high-profile court rulings that went against Mkhwebane. Mbete then referred the matter to the justice committee.

In a detailed submission to the committee on Wednesday, DA chief whip John Steenhuisen sought to highlight some of the damning court rulings against Mkhwebane, including one on the Absa-Bankorp report. Earlier in 2018‚ the High Court in Pretoria set aside the remedial action contained in the controversial report and ordered her to pay 15% of the Reserve Bank’s costs in her personal capacity.

Mkhwebane has since approached the Supreme Court of Appeal to overturn the personal costs order related to the case.

Damningly‚ the court said: "The public protector does not fully understand her Constitutional duty to be impartial and to perform her functions without fear‚ favour or prejudice…."

Steenhuisen said that while the committee meeting was not about determining the guilt or otherwise of the public protector, there was a prima facie case for an inquiry to examine her fitness to hold office.

Mkhwebane had shown that she did not have the basic understanding of her mandate and the separation of powers, said Steenhuisen.

"In the past the courts have been supportive of these chapter 9 institutions … it is unprecedented that the courts find that through actions of commission and omission, [the public protector’s actions] were so egregious that they warranted a personal costs order," he said.

However, Motshekga asked whether judges who also committed high profile mistakes should also be subjected to an inquiry, especially since they had been accused by some of judicial overreach. Furthermore, he asked whether lawyers who made mistakes should be disqualified based on their blunders.

Steenhuisen said the courts had their own procedures in place to hold judges accountable, while Parliament was responsible for making sure the public protector was fit and proper for office.

"People make mistakes, but mistakes at this [public protector] level can be devastating for our country and our people," said Steenhuisen. He said blunders by the public protector could have profound consequences on the economy and people of SA "and there is a duty on us to make sure that we hold the public protector accountable".

He said the report on the Absa-Bankorp matter had cost SA billions of rand and threatened the country’s sovereign credit ratings.

Motshekga said the committee would wait for Mkhwebane’s response before deciding on the way forward.

"For now we should just agree that we heard a complaint and there is no basis that we can say we have a public protector that is not fit to hold office because we have not heard from her," he said.

The public protector may be removed from office for various reasons including misconduct, incapacity and incompetence. Her sacking would require the backing of at least two-thirds of members of the National Assembly.