SARS's new service charter may repair trust, but taxpayer bill of rights is needed

"The introduction of the electronic filing platform (eFiling) has assisted them tremendously with some of these promises, but failed them in a large portion of their service delivery," Rossato says.

The service charter will be a crucial barometer to ensure that taxpayers are treated administratively correctly and fairly. "Eventually it may even restore trust in the organisation," says Rossato, who is also associate tax director at PwC.

Office of the Tax Ombud CEO Eric Mkhawane says they have been pushing for the release of a service charter since the office was established in 2013.

A charter would ensure SARS’s service could be measured and taxpayers would be clear about what to expect.

"For us, it is long overdue, but it is great news that it is coming out. We have also given our input into the document. It might not be perfect and must still be refined," he says.

The ombud has also been vocal about its disappointment that a bill of rights for taxpayers has not yet been published.

"We have provided SARS with a draft document setting out the rights and obligations of taxpayers, which is not that much different from the Davis committee’s recommendations a long time ago."

The Davis committee emphasised the need for a bill of rights that is "enforceable and with legal effect", to guarantee the rights of taxpayers and ensure that SARS takes responsibility for its dealings with them.

They recommended that the ombud’s functions and powers be extended to enable it to act as a mediator in a dispute-resolution mechanism to solve differences between audited taxpayers and tax authorities.

It should also have the powers to adjudicate the disputes brought before the ombud, subject to review and appeal by the courts.

South African Institute of Tax Professionals head of tax policy Erika de Villiers questions whether SARS should be responsible for publishing a taxpayer bill of rights. She suggests the role should be performed by Treasury.