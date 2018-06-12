National

Mineral Resources begins drafting revised Mining Charter after consultation

12 June 2018 - 15:52 Linda Ensor
A crane on a coal mine outside Hendrina in Mpumalanga. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
The Department of Mineral Resources has concluded its public engagements on the Mining Charter and has begun the process of drafting a revised charter, the department’s deputy director of legislative drafting, Mthokozisi Mtshali, said in Parliament Tuesday.

Mtshali briefed Parliament’s mineral resources committee on the progress made in concluding the charter. Once the department has finalised the latest draft — by the target date of the end of June — it will be released for public comment.

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has also indicated that a summit on the final charter is planned as part of the extended consultation process.

Since April the department has been consulting with mine communities and labour sending areas on the charter’s proposals.

Among the concerns of communities was the role of the Mining Transformation Development Agency; the percentage of shareholding by communities and employees; the percentage allocated to people with disabilities; ring-fenced procurement opportunities for mine hosting communities; employment opportunities for local people; and enterprise development with a focus on women and youth.

Director-general Thabo Mokoena was optimistic that the contentious question of the "once empowered always empowered" principle would be settled amicably with the mining industry.

