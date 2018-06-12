National

Guards demand limits on the amount of cash carried, as well as bigger guns

Protest leader Mdumiseni Mabaso has urged the SAPS to be more visible and for firearm regulations to be amended to allow guards to carry higher-calibre guns

12 June 2018 - 13:27 Nonkululeko Njilo
Cash in transit security dance after handing over a memorandum against the heists that have been taking place in and around the country this year. Picture: MASI LOSI
Cash in transit security dance after handing over a memorandum against the heists that have been taking place in and around the country this year. Picture: MASI LOSI

The Johannesburg city centre was brought to a standstill on Tuesday as thousands of workers gathered to call for the safety of cash-in-transit security guards.

The march‚ which was organised by the Federation of Unions of SA‚ was held to demand that guards be given more weapons to protect themselves against heavily armed robbers. In just 2018, the country has experienced about 160 heists in six months.

Protesters gathered in Braamfontein and moved through the city centre to deliver a memorandum at the Gauteng legislature.

Protest leader Mdumiseni Mabaso urged the South African Police Service (SAPS) to be more visible and called for firearm regulations to be amended to allow guards to carry higher-calibre weapons.

Mabaso also urged the governor of the Reserve Bank to ensure that limits are placed on the amounts of cash transported at one time in each vehicle."

CIT employees march through Durban to protest against Cash In Transit Heists. Picture: JACKIE CLAUSEN
CIT employees march through Durban to protest against Cash In Transit Heists. Picture: JACKIE CLAUSEN

Andisa Mzingayi‚ a security officer at Fidelity Cash Solutions‚ told TimesLIVE: "We are calling on Ramaphosa’s government to do something about our safety‚ because we are the first suspects when there’s a robbery, and that is traumatic."

Mzingayi said the workers were not only raising awareness around their safety‚ but were also unhappy about working unarmed. Mabaso said they were demanding a minimum salary of R20‚000 per month.

The memorandum was received and signed by Sonnyboy Mmatli on behalf of safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane.

Mmatli committed to meeting various stakeholders to address the workers’ grievances within 14 working days.

Workers in cash-in-transit sector to march to Gauteng legislature

Security officers want the government to take action to help combat cash heists, and say they should be given more powerful weapons to defend ...
National
1 day ago

Cash-in-transit heists a worry for Sassa as it considers cash payments

Agency says it is considering using the South African National Defence Force to pay cash grants in remote areas
National
5 days ago

PROFILE: Hawks’ Godfrey Lebeya — equipped, ethical and up to the task

Skilled, dedicated and having unfailing integrity are how those who have known him view the man who has been appointed to lead the Hawks
News & Fox
5 days ago

Police to get out from behind their desks in Bheki Cele’s new crime-busting plan

Trained officers who have been in admin posts will be redeployed in a drive to get more boots on the ground to combat violent crime
National
8 days ago

CARTOON: VBS cash-in-transit

Thursday May 31 2018
Opinion
12 days ago

Let’s call cash-in-transit heists what they are: a crime against the state

Bombings are the latest mutation of a rampant crime virus that has infected towns, cities and rural areas, writes Anneliese Burgess
Opinion
12 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Guards demand limits on the amount of cash ...
National
2.
SA’s schools are on fire, despairs education ...
National
3.
Undocumented migrants must not be excluded from ...
National
4.
HRC halted probe into Helen Zille’s tweet as the ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.