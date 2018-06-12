Guards demand limits on the amount of cash carried, as well as bigger guns

The Johannesburg city centre was brought to a standstill on Tuesday as thousands of workers gathered to call for the safety of cash-in-transit security guards.

The march‚ which was organised by the Federation of Unions of SA‚ was held to demand that guards be given more weapons to protect themselves against heavily armed robbers. In just 2018, the country has experienced about 160 heists in six months.

Protesters gathered in Braamfontein and moved through the city centre to deliver a memorandum at the Gauteng legislature.

Protest leader Mdumiseni Mabaso urged the South African Police Service (SAPS) to be more visible and called for firearm regulations to be amended to allow guards to carry higher-calibre weapons.

Mabaso also urged the governor of the Reserve Bank to ensure that limits are placed on the amounts of cash transported at one time in each vehicle."