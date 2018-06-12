Guards demand limits on the amount of cash carried, as well as bigger guns
The Johannesburg city centre was brought to a standstill on Tuesday as thousands of workers gathered to call for the safety of cash-in-transit security guards.
The march‚ which was organised by the Federation of Unions of SA‚ was held to demand that guards be given more weapons to protect themselves against heavily armed robbers. In just 2018, the country has experienced about 160 heists in six months.
Protesters gathered in Braamfontein and moved through the city centre to deliver a memorandum at the Gauteng legislature.
Protest leader Mdumiseni Mabaso urged the South African Police Service (SAPS) to be more visible and called for firearm regulations to be amended to allow guards to carry higher-calibre weapons.
Mabaso also urged the governor of the Reserve Bank to ensure that limits are placed on the amounts of cash transported at one time in each vehicle."
Andisa Mzingayi‚ a security officer at Fidelity Cash Solutions‚ told TimesLIVE: "We are calling on Ramaphosa’s government to do something about our safety‚ because we are the first suspects when there’s a robbery, and that is traumatic."
Mzingayi said the workers were not only raising awareness around their safety‚ but were also unhappy about working unarmed. Mabaso said they were demanding a minimum salary of R20‚000 per month.
The memorandum was received and signed by Sonnyboy Mmatli on behalf of safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane.
Mmatli committed to meeting various stakeholders to address the workers’ grievances within 14 working days.
