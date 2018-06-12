President Cyril Ramaphosa has missed his own deadline to outline his case against suspended South African Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner Tom Moyane, prompting another angry stand-off between lawyers for Moyane and the president.

Moyane’s lawyers said he wants the misconduct inquiry against him‚ which primarily concerns allegations of wrongdoing in his handling of the corruption claims against his former second-in-command‚ Jonas Makwakwa‚ to go ahead as soon as possible.

They also suggested Ramaphosa’s failure to meet his own deadline to detail the accusations against Moyane was deeply unfair to him.

"The delays in getting this matter afoot and providing commissioner Moyane a fair opportunity to clear his name and go back to his office are becoming increasingly intolerable and costly‚" Moyane’s lawyer Eric Mabuza wrote in a letter to the state attorney on Tuesday morning.

"We are instructed to urge you‚ as we hereby do‚ to once again impress upon the president that this matter needs to be treated with the utmost degree of urgency in the public interest and in the interest of the economy of SA."

Mabuza stated that Ramaphosa’s advocates "specifically undertook that on June 8 2018, the president would deliver his affidavit substantiating the allegations of misconduct against commissioner Moyane ... It is now five days since the expiry of that self-imposed deadline and the president has failed to deliver on his undertaking.

"We have not even been granted the usual and expected courtesy of a formal letter either explaining the delay or requesting an extension‚ or both. Such behaviour is extremely unacceptable‚ unprofessional and discourteous both towards our client and the chairperson of the inquiry."

Mabuza added that Moyane reserves his rights to approach a court "to compel the president to honour his contractual undertakings".