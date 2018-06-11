National

Water levels in Western Cape dams continue to rise steadily

11 June 2018 - 15:38 Staff Writer
Lemoenshoek dam, situated outside Barrydale in the Western Cape. File photo: SUNDAY TIMES/DAVID HARRISON
Lemoenshoek dam, situated outside Barrydale in the Western Cape. File photo: SUNDAY TIMES/DAVID HARRISON

Water levels in Western Cape dams continue to rise but authorities warn that the drought is far from over.

The major dams in and around Cape Town were 31.8% full on Monday — up from 29.8% a week ago and 20.9% a year ago, according to the city’s water dashboard.

The Theewaterskloof Dam — vital for the city of Cape Town — is 21.3% full. That is compared with 20% a this time last week and 14.9% in 2017.

Anton Bredell. Picture: THE TIMES
Anton Bredell. Picture: THE TIMES

The Berg River Dam is 54.3% full, from 51.8% a week ago and 31.9% a year ago, while the Voëlvlei Dam level is at 24.8%, up from 21.8% a week ago and 16.7% a year ago.

But local government‚ environmental affairs and development planning MEC Anton Bredell said it was heartening to see the improvement, especially in the Clanwilliam Dam, which is at 20.4%, was below 6% only a few weeks ago.

But he cautioned that "a lot more rain is needed before the end of the winter season," before the drought can be pronounced over.

Fortunately‚ the latest weather forecasts indicate more cold and wet weather is coming soon.

From Thursday an intense cold front was expected in the Western Cape "for what seems to be about a week", said Bredell.

The predictions indicate high ocean swells and lots of rain across the province.

