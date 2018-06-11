Water levels in Western Cape dams continue to rise steadily

The Berg River Dam is 54.3% full, from 51.8% a week ago and 31.9% a year ago, while the Voëlvlei Dam level is at 24.8%, up from 21.8% a week ago and 16.7% a year ago.

But local government‚ environmental affairs and development planning MEC Anton Bredell said it was heartening to see the improvement, especially in the Clanwilliam Dam, which is at 20.4%, was below 6% only a few weeks ago.

But he cautioned that "a lot more rain is needed before the end of the winter season," before the drought can be pronounced over.

Fortunately‚ the latest weather forecasts indicate more cold and wet weather is coming soon.

From Thursday an intense cold front was expected in the Western Cape "for what seems to be about a week", said Bredell.

The predictions indicate high ocean swells and lots of rain across the province.