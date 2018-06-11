South coast water restored after damaging two-week outage

The impasse was broken only on Friday afternoon when the KwaZulu-Natal government facilitated negotiations between Ugu district municipality and Samwu-affiliated workers. Workers returned to work after a deal was brokered.

Ugu district municipality manager Danphalan Naidoo said striking workers had begun returning to work on Saturday.

"We are doing all we can to ensure that all affected areas are sorted out. Some of the systems have collapsed, so it will take some time to restore them," he said.

"All our tankers are on the road delivering water. We have also decided to bring back some of the contractors to assist with the bulk systems which they were working on."

On Thursday last week the KwaZulu-Natal government declared the south coast region a disaster zone after residents, tourist attractions and businesses were without water for two weeks due to the strike.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu said on Thursday evening that his government would intervene to bring water to distraught local residents. He said the government could not allow the labour dispute to deprive thousands of people vital water services.

Residents were relieved that water services had been restored. Thandeka Jula, who lives in a village near Margate, said the past two weeks had been very difficult.

Members of the KwaZulu-Natal Bed and Breakfast Association (KwaBaba) were grateful the government had intervened.

Tracy Wilcott, who runs a bed and breakfast in Port Shepstone, said the effect of the strike would be felt for many months.

She said it was worrying that the latest water cut had been the third in less than two years.

"We are running businesses here and people (tourists) need certainty. They don’t want to spend their holiday worrying about whether they will have water to bath."