Gauteng premier David Makhura has announced a detailed and comprehensive plan to rescue the embattled Emfuleni municipality.

This follows a decision to place the Gauteng-based municipality under administration for six months.

During a media briefing on Monday‚ Makhura said the provincial government would now take full financial control of the impoverished council.

"Section 139 of the Constitution … gives the provincial executive of a province the authority to intervene when the municipality cannot, or does not, fulfil its executive obligations‚" he said.

Emfuleni was put under administration because of its inability to provide adequate service delivery and due to allegations of maladministration.

Makhura said the decision was taken ensure that service delivery took place‚ and to "ensure the financial viability through a financial recovery plan".

During the briefing‚ the premier also criticised claims that the move to place the Emfuleni municipality under administration was linked to the struggle for control of the ANC in Gauteng.

Although Makhura indicated that the municipality was receiving threats from Eskom and Rand Water to shut down services‚ he vowed to work closely with Emfuleni mayor Jacob Khawe to bring about change in the municipality.