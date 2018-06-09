The Public Servants Association of SA (PSA) has called off its so-called Day of Rage strike that had threatened to cripple public services on Monday.

This comes after the majority of unions reached an agreement at the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) on Friday.

PSCBC spokesperson Oomang Parag said 65.74% of trade unions agreed to the salary increases for 2018-19‚ 2019-20 and 2020-21 that affect 1.3-million public servants.

PSA General Manager Ivan Fredericks said: "The signing of the agreement has now resulted in the cancellation of these marches‚ but the strike action planned for SASSA (South African Social Security Agency) will‚ however‚ still proceed as planned."

The unions who signed the agreement were:

-South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu);

-National Education Health and Allied Workers (Nehawu);

-Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru);

-Democratic Nursing Organization of SA (Denosa);

-National Professional Teachers Organisation of SA (Naptosa);

-Suid-Afrikaanse Onderwysers Unie (SAOU);

-South African Medical Association (Sama);

-Public and Allied Workers Union of SA (Pawusa); and

-South African State and Allied Workers Union (Sasawu)

Fredericks said they were "extremely disappointed".

"The PSA is‚ however‚ not surprised as the alliance partners of the employer will indeed choose to support the position of government instead of hearing the plea and cry from ordinary public servants."

Fredericks added: "We lost the fight for financial emancipation of public servants but the battle has just begun."