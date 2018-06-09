National

PSA calls off Monday’s strike

09 June 2018 - 11:05 Nico Gous
Public Servants Association members demand higher wages during a march in Johannesburg. File Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI
Public Servants Association members demand higher wages during a march in Johannesburg. File Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI

The Public Servants Association of SA (PSA) has called off its so-called Day of Rage strike that had threatened to cripple public services on Monday.

This comes after the majority of unions reached an agreement at the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) on Friday.

PSCBC spokesperson Oomang Parag said 65.74% of trade unions agreed to the salary increases for 2018-19‚ 2019-20 and 2020-21 that affect 1.3-million public servants.

PSA General Manager Ivan Fredericks said: "The signing of the agreement has now resulted in the cancellation of these marches‚ but the strike action planned for SASSA (South African Social Security Agency) will‚ however‚ still proceed as planned."

The unions who signed the agreement were:

-South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu);

-National Education Health and Allied Workers (Nehawu);

-Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru);

-Democratic Nursing Organization of SA (Denosa);

-National Professional Teachers Organisation of SA (Naptosa);

-Suid-Afrikaanse Onderwysers Unie (SAOU);

-South African Medical Association (Sama);

-Public and Allied Workers Union of SA (Pawusa); and

-South African State and Allied Workers Union (Sasawu)

Fredericks said they were "extremely disappointed".

"The PSA is‚ however‚ not surprised as the alliance partners of the employer will indeed choose to support the position of government instead of hearing the plea and cry from ordinary public servants."

Fredericks added: "We lost the fight for financial emancipation of public servants but the battle has just begun."

Public sector wage offer rejected by four unions

After eight months of talks, many employees refuse to sign deal finalised in bargaining council
National
18 days ago

Public servants’ body plans indefinite strike

The 230,000 strong Public Servants Association plans to down tools on June 11 in wage dispute
National
4 days ago

Public wage talks remain deadlocked

Another disagreement in the crucial wage talks is over vacant posts
National
24 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
PSA calls off Monday’s strike
National
2.
Tim Noakes is finally free and clear after ...
National / Health
3.
SA among five countries elected to UN Security ...
National
4.
State-capture commission invites those with ...
National

Related Articles

After 10 months of talks, government and workers agree to three-year wage deal
National / Labour

Public servants’ body plans indefinite strike
National / Labour

State leads the way in meeting employment equity targets
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.