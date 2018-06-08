The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture has called on members of the public who have information or evidence concerning state capture to provide it to the commission.

In his letter‚ commission chairman Justice Raymond Zondo said citizens had four ways to contact the commission.

They may post a letter to the secretary of the inquiry at PO Box 31322‚ Braamfontein‚ 2017; e-mail inquiries@sastatecapture.org.za; or deliver the information to the Secretary of the Inquiry into State Capture at Hill on Empire‚ 16 Empire Road‚ Parktown‚ Johannesburg.

The public can also call the commission at 010 214-0651 to make arrangements with one of the investigators, or a member of the commission’s legal team to make a statement under oath, or to hand over the evidence.

"Anyone who has information or evidence relating to allegations falling within the terms of reference of the commission, but who wishes his or her identity to be kept confidential, may also contact the commission and‚ in appropriate circumstances‚ and with due regard to the law and the rights of the implicated persons‚ the commission will take such steps as may be taken in law to keep his or her identity confidential‚" Zondo said in his invitation‚ dated June 6.

In a media briefing last month‚ Zondo said the commission planned to have its first public hearings in August. Zondo also said it was unlikely that the commission would be able to finalise its investigation and present its report to the president within 180 days‚ as required by the Public Protector.